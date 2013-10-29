StanChart puts senior FX trader in London on leave: source

LONDON (Reuters) - Standard Chartered (STAN.L) has put one of its senior currency traders in London on leave, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Matt Gardiner joined the bank last month from UBS UBSN.VX where he had worked for two years. The source said the move was “completely unrelated” to his activities at Standard Chartered.

Gardiner was not at his desk on Tuesday, another source confirmed, and could not be reached for comment. However, he is listed as “active” on the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s register.

UBS and Standard Chartered declined to comment.

Authorities from the United States, Britain, Switzerland and Hong Kong are looking into allegations of price manipulation in the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market, the world’s largest financial market.

It was unclear whether Standard Chartered’s decision to put Gardiner on leave had anything to do with this investigation.

Earlier on Tuesday, UBS said it had taken “swift” action to review how it trades foreign exchange, and would continue to take “appropriate” action in respect to staff as a result of the ongoing review, without elaborating.