StanChart confident on income growth, to add 2,000 jobs
May 2, 2012 / 7:14 AM / in 5 years

StanChart confident on income growth, to add 2,000 jobs

Reuters Staff



LONDON (Reuters) - Standard Chartered (STAN.L) said it expected to grow income at least 10 percent this year and to add about 2,000 staff as it picks up the pace of investment later in the year.

“We have real momentum and we have significant investment capacity, so we will accelerate investment over and above what we budgeted,” Richard Meddings, finance director of the Asia-focused bank, said on Wednesday.

“We are still guiding to increasing headcount by about 2,000 by the end for the year,” he said, with jobs added in its technology operational hubs and in its China sales force. Its staffing level remained near 87,000 during the first quarter.

Meddings said he was confident income growth will be 10 percent or more this year, after first-quarter income grew by just below that figure, hindered by the strength of the dollar against Asian currencies.

Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Dan Lalor

