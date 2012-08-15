FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Standard Chartered shares set to open up 5 percent on $340 million U.S. settlement
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 15, 2012 / 1:32 AM / 5 years ago

Standard Chartered shares set to open up 5 percent on $340 million U.S. settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc’s Hong Kong shares are expected to open 5 percent higher on Wednesday after the British bank agreed to a $340 million settlement with New York’s banking regulator over allegations it hid Iran-linked transactions.

StanChart’s swift settlement is expected to end one week of furor, which saw the biggest one-day slide in the British bank’s Hong Kong shares last week. The stock is still down 7.5 percent before the allegations hit the bank last week.

On Wednesday, StanChart’s shares were indicated to open at HK$174.10, while the benchmark Hong Kong share index was set to open down 0.82 percent.

StanChart reached the settlement on Tuesday.

Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.