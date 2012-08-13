FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Standard Chartered names Suckling global M&A head
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 13, 2012 / 10:05 AM / 5 years ago

Standard Chartered names Suckling global M&A head

Dinesh Nair

2 Min Read

Employees of Standard Chartered leave a branch of the bank in central Seoul August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

DUBAI (Reuters) - British lender Standard Chartered (STAN.L) has named Andrew Suckling as global head of its mergers and acquisitions business, replacing high-profile Indian banker Prahlad Shantigram who resigned in April.

Suckling, who joined the bank in 2006 and was most recently the M&A head for Southeast and Northeast Asia, will be based in Singapore. His appointment is effective August 1, the lender said in a statement on Monday.

He will report to James Courtenay, the bank’s global head of advisory and infrastructure finance, the bank said.

Separately, Standard Chartered appointed Ralf Pilarczyk, previously its Dubai-based global head of telecoms, media and technology banking, to run its Southeast Asia M&A business.

Pilarczyk, who joined the bank in 2009 from Citigroup Inc, (C.N), took up the Singapore-based role as of August 6, the bank said.

Southeast Asia has been a bright spot for M&A activity in the Asia-Pacific region recently, helping partly offset a slump in deal flow elsewhere in Asia.

Standard Chartered, which has ridden on Asia’s rise through the last decade, plans to run its Northeast Asia M&A business out of Hong Kong. Pilarczyk’s former TMT role will be absorbed into its general M&A team, a source familiar with the matter said.

The British lender has seen its share price slump in August after allegations that the bank broke U.S. sanctions against Iran. Standard Chartered has denied the allegations.

Reuters reported last week that the bank is in talks to resolve the probe.

Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar in Singapore; Editing by Amran Abocar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.