Temasek says abstained on StanChart executive re-elections

(Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek said it abstained on votes to re-elect four executive directors at Standard Chartered (STAN.L) on Wednesday, consistent with its preference that companies do not have many executives on boards.

Temasek is Standard Chartered’s biggest shareholder with a stake of about 18 percent and it is the second year it has abstained on votes to re-elect executives.

The investor has a stated view that it prefers fewer executive directors so that a board is independent of management.

Six of Standard Chartered’s 19 directors are executives.

Earlier on Wednesday the bank said just over 22 percent of its investors voted against or abstained from the resolution to re-elect four of them.