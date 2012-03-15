FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China police detain StanChart banker: WSJ
March 15, 2012 / 2:55 AM / 6 years ago

China police detain StanChart banker: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The Chinese authorities have detained a Standard Chartered Plc (STAN.L)(2888.HK) private bank employee in China as part of an investigation into a bank client who fled the country after absconding with millions of dollars in company money, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Wu Yidian Eden, a naturalized Singapore citizen, was detained last week following rounds of police questioning, the newspaper reported, citing a notice issued by the authorities. Wu has not been charged with any crime, the newspaper said.

Wu, 31, was questioned after one of her clients, a banker at Agricultural Bank of China (1288.HK)(601288.SS), fled with millions of dollars, according to the report.

A Standard Chartered spokeswoman in Hong Kong said the bank was unable to comment on Wu’s detention because of the ongoing police investigation, but added that the bank was not being investigated.

Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Chris Lewis

