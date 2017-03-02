FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Standard Bank puzzled by accusations in FX probe: CEO
March 2, 2017 / 12:01 PM / 6 months ago

South Africa's Standard Bank puzzled by accusations in FX probe: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of South Africa's Standard Bank is seen above the company's headquarters in Cape Town, South Africa May 6, 2016.Mike Hutchings/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's Standard Bank is still in talks with anti-trust authorities over allegations by the Competition Commission that it was involved in the rigging of rand currency trading, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Referring to the complaint by the commission, Chief Executive Sim Tshabalala said: "... we are unable to determine from that precisely what the infraction we are accused of is," adding that the bank was engaging with the commission and its oversight body, the Competition Tribunal, to clarify the issue.

Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia

