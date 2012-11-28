FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Standard Chartered top economist Lyons steps down
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 28, 2012 / 10:14 AM / in 5 years

Standard Chartered top economist Lyons steps down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A woman walks past a Standard Chartered bank in London October 13, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Standard Chartered’s (STAN.L) top economist, Gerard Lyons, is leaving the Asia-focused bank for a job outside the financial services industry, he said on Wednesday.

Lyons will leave as chief economist and group head of global research on Friday. He has been at Standard Chartered for 13 years and is frequently its public voice on China, Asia and a wide range of economic issues.

“I will be taking a short break and will be announcing a new role outside the financial sector the week after next,” Lyons said on his Twitter account.

The bank confirmed his departure. “He leaves the bank on very good terms and we wish him all the best in the future,” it said, adding that his replacement would be named “in due course”.

Lyons has worked in financial services for 25 years, and previously worked at DKB International, Swiss Bank Corporation and Chase Manhattan. He gained an PhD on testing the efficiency of financial futures markets at the University of London.

Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.