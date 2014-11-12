FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Money
November 12, 2014 / 10:37 AM / 3 years ago

Standard Chartered CEO says no plans to raise capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Standard Chartered Group Chief Executive Peter Sands speaks during a news conference in Hong Kong March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Standard Chartered plc Chief Executive Peter Sands said on Wednesday the bank has no plans to raise capital and is comfortable with its capital ratios.

“I am committed to leading the bank and returning us to a trajectory of sustainable growth,” Sands told reporters at the opening of the Asia-focused bank’s new wealth management center in Hong Kong.

The bank is under pressure to improve performance after three profit warnings this year and a 30-percent plunge in its shares. Grim earnings last month showed the tough task facing Sands as he tries to turn around the bank after 10 years of record earnings came to a halt last year.

“The board and I are confident in the strength of management team,” Sands added, when asked if the bank needed to make changes.

Standard Chartered’s London shares were flat in early trades, while the benchmark U.K. stock index was down 0.4 percent.

Reporting by Lawrence White; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

