FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
StanChart shares post biggest ever intraday fall in HK
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
August 7, 2012 / 8:01 AM / 5 years ago

StanChart shares post biggest ever intraday fall in HK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of Standard Chartered (2888.HK) (STAN.L) lost over a fifth of their value in Hong Kong after New York’s top bank regulator threatened to strip it of its state banking license over financial transactions tied to Iran.

StanChart shares, which trade at premium valuations to peers such as HSBC Holdings (0005.HK) (HSBA.L), fell as much 20.7 percent at one point. They were last trading down 16 percent in Hong Kong and had plunged into negative territory for the year.

Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.