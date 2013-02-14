FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Standard Life in talks to buy Newton's wealth arm: report
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 14, 2013 / 12:35 AM / 5 years ago

Standard Life in talks to buy Newton's wealth arm: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Standard Life SL.L is in exclusive talks to buy Newton Investment Management’s wealth management arm for up to 90 million pounds($140 million) in a deal that could be announced imminently, the Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

The British life insurer’s bid for Newton’s 3.5 billion-pound wealth portfolio is being led by Richard Charnock, head of its Standard Life Wealth, the Telegraph reported.

The daily said the other bidders were Quilter, owned by private equity firm Bridgepoint, and private bank Rathbones.

Standard Life has entered exclusivity following several rounds of bidding.

Helena Morrisey, chief executive of Newton Investment Management is also involved in the discussions.

Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.