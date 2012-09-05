Steve Jobs' widow named Stanford University trustee

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Apple Inc’s late co-founder Steve Jobs, will be joining her alma mater Stanford University’s Board of Trustees as of October 1.

She will serve for 5 years at the elite university where she received her masters degree in business administration in 1991, Stanford said on Wednesday.

The Jobs family has deep connections to Stanford University. In one of the university’s notable commencement speeches, late Apple CEO Steve Jobs recounted in 2005 his experience dropping out of Reed College in 1972.

Powell Jobs is the founder and chair of Emerson Collective, which supports people and organizations working in education. She is also the president of College Track, an after-school program she co-founded in 1997 to prepare high school students from low-income families for college.

The University has 32 members on its Board of Trustees, including Yahoo Inc co-founder Jerry Yang.