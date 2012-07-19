Allen Stanford moved to high-security Florida prison

Allen Stanford smiles as he waits to enter the Federal Courthouse where the jury is deliberating in his criminal trial in Houston March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Carson

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Allen Stanford, convicted of leading a $7 billion Ponzi scheme, is serving his 110-year sentence in a high-security federal prison in central Florida, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

Stanford, 62, was moved to the Coleman II penitentiary on July 10 from the federal detention center in downtown Houston, a prison spokesman said.

The Coleman II facility, located 50 miles northwest of Orlando, serves brunch on the weekend, has Bocce ball courts, a music center and a game room, according to the facility’s orientation handbook.

Former press baron Conrad Black served time in the low-security prison at the Coleman complex. Black was released in July 2010.

Stanford bilked investors around the world through the sale of fraudulent certificates of deposit issued by his offshore bank in Antigua. He used those funds to bankroll a lavish lifestyle that included luxury homes, yachts and jets.

The former billionaire, deemed a flight risk, has been in custody since his June 2009 arrest.