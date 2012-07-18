FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2012 / 11:47 AM / 5 years ago

Stanley Black & Decker cuts forecast, mulls unit sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tool maker Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK.N) cut its full-year forecast after lower volumes at its high-margin security and industrial segments and a stronger dollar put pressure on second-quarter earnings.

The company also said it was exploring options, including a sale, for its hardware and home improvement business, which reported sales of $940 million in 2011.

The company, known for its Stanley security products and Black & Decker and Dewalt power tools, said it plans to buy an engineered fastening franchise with revenue of about $500 million.

The company expects adjusted earnings to be between $5.40 and $5.65 per share for the year, down from its prior forecast of $5.75 to $6.00 per share.

Weakness in foreign exchange rates created significant headwinds in the second quarter and the situation is expected to continue in the second half, the company said in a statement.

For the second quarter, the company reported earnings of $154.8 million, or 92 cents per share, compared with $197.3 million, or $1.14 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned $1.32 per share.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $2.81 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.52 per share, excluding items, on revenue of $2.9 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Stanley Black & Decker said it would raise its quarterly cash dividend by 20 percent to $0.49 per share.

The company’s shares, which have shed 23 percent of their value in the last three months, were down 2 percent at $58.51 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
