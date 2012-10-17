FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stanley Black & Decker cuts 2012 adjusted earnings forecast
October 17, 2012 / 10:21 AM / in 5 years

Stanley Black & Decker cuts 2012 adjusted earnings forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK.N), known for its Black & Decker and Dewalt power tools and Stanley security products, reported a lower third-quarter profit and cut its full-year earnings outlook as margins declined.

The company said it now expects full-year adjusted earnings of about $5.25 per share, down from its previous forecast of between $5.40 and $5.65 per share.

Stanley Black & Decker said its third-quarter margin fell to 36.2 percent from 37 percent, mainly because of shrinking margins in its construction and do-it-yourself segment, which includes power and hand tools.

The company’s industrial and security division commands higher margins, but made up a lower portion of sales in the latest quarter.

Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings fell to $115.2 million, or 69 cents per share, for the quarter, from $154.6 million, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $2.79 billion.

Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das, Maju Samuel

