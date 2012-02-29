Staples warns of weak demand in Europe, shares fall

A display of merchandise is shown for sale at the Staples store in Encinitas , California February 28, 2012. Staples will report its earnings this week. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Staples Inc SPLS.O, the largest U.S. office supply chain, forecast tepid sales growth for the year, as its international business takes a hit from weak demand in Europe, sending its shares down as much as 10 percent.

The company, which operates in 26 countries in North and South America, Europe and Asia, sees full-year sales rising in the low single-digits from the $25.0 billion it generated in fiscal 2011. Analysts were looking for $25.40 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s sales warning in Europe dragged down shares of smaller rival Office Depot Inc ODP.N, which gets nearly 30 percent of its business from international markets, including Europe. OfficeMax Inc OMX.N stock also fell on Wednesday.

“Clearly (the international business) feels to us like a business that we need to fix, rather than a business that we need to be looking to get out of,” Staples Chief Operating Officer Mike Miles said on a conference call with analysts.

Staples, which receives about a fifth of its business from international markets, reported higher-than-expected quarterly results as growth in North America offset the second straight quarterly fall in international sales.

<Graphic on earnings: link.reuters.com/gag86s>

Fourth-quarter revenue outside the United States fell 5 percent mostly on weak sales in Europe, where the company’s corporate customers are in turn grappling with slowing demand as a mix of inflation, high unemployment and government austerity keeps shoppers home.

Sales in North America grew 2 percent and the company said it was “cautiously optimistic” about a recovering U.S. economy.

Earlier this month, better-than-expected results by Office Depot and OfficeMax led some analysts to hope that the sector had finally stabilized in the United States after sales at all three chains had suffered from less spending by small businesses and regular shoppers.

“The one thing we have seen over the last week and a half, with all the three major office supply retailers is that domestic trends appear to have turned the corner and have stabilized,” Caris & Co analyst Scott Tilghman said.

Staples shares, which have shed about a quarter of their value over the last 12 months, fell to $14.37 on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee, Meenakshi Iyer and Mihir Dalal in Bangalore, Dhanya Skariachan in New York; Editing by Supriya Kurane, Don Sebastian)