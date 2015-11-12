'Star Wars' costumes go on display in New York

The Princess Leia bikini costume used in Star Wars movies is pictured at the Discovery Store Times Square in Manhattan, New York November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK - Costumes and props from the much-loved “Star Wars” films go on display in New York ahead of the highly-anticipated release of the franchise’s next installment in December.

More than 70 items from the movies, including the unreleased “Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens”, are being showcased by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service and Lucasfilm.

“We wanted to bring in everyone’s favorite characters but at the same time really talk about the creative process and what went into the design of these costumes,” Laela French, senior manager of archive and exhibits at Lucas Museum, said.

The “Star Wars and the Power of Costume” exhibition, which features 15 galleries and an interactive experience, runs at New York’s Discovery Times Square from Nov. 14 until Sept. 5, 2016.