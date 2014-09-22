FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Starbucks testing stout beer-flavored 'dark barrel latte'
#Business News
September 22, 2014 / 6:56 PM / 3 years ago

Starbucks testing stout beer-flavored 'dark barrel latte'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of a Starbucks Coffee store is pictured in Boca Raton, Florida January 19, 2010. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

(Reuters) - Dark beer lovers take note. Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) is testing a “dark barrel latte” in a handful of its cafes in Ohio and Florida.

The non-alcoholic drink includes a chocolaty stout flavored sauce, whipped cream and dark caramel drizzle, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

Among other things, Starbucks is known for flavored lattes such as the “pumpkin spice” latte. The Seattle-based chain has sold more than 200 million of those seasonal drinks since their debut in 2003.

The company, which regularly tests food and drinks in its stores, has no information to share on the future availability of the dark barrel latte, the spokeswoman said.

Milk shakes made with Guinness, a popular Irish dry stout, ice cream and chocolate sauce often appear on special menus at bars and restaurants around the time of the U.S. St. Patrick’s Day holiday in March.

Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles

