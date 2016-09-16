Starbucks allows long-term shareholders to nominate board members

Wells Fargo faces proposed class action over bogus accounts
NEW YORK Wells Fargo & Co , embroiled in a scandal over the opening of sham accounts, was sued on Friday by customers who accused the bank of fraud and recklessness for its behavior.
Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) on Friday amended the company's bylaws to allow long-time shareholders to nominate board members.
A shareholder or a group of up to 20 shareholders, owning at least 3 percent of the company's outstanding stock for at least three years, can nominate up to two directors or 20 percent of the board, whichever is greater, the coffee chain said in a filing on Friday. (bit.ly/2ct7pmy)
Halliburton Co (HAL.N), the world's No.2 oilfield services provider, also said on Friday it amended its bylaws to give proxy access to shareholders. Proxy access is shareholders' ability to nominate directors to run against a company's chosen slate of director nominees in the annual meeting.
Several U.S. companies, including Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), have adopted new proxy access rules.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)
FRANKFURT Bayer's $66 billion purchase of Monsanto amounts to a long-term bet that farmers will grow to trust combinations of seeds and pesticides rather than continue to pick from ranges of separate products.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank said it would fight a $14 billion demand from the U.S. Department of Justice to settle claims it missold mortgage-backed securities, a shock bill that raises questions about the future of Germany's largest lender.