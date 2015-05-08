Starbucks moves Ethos water bottling out of drought-hit California

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) on Friday said it would stop sourcing water for its Ethos Water brand in California, which is in the fourth year of a serious drought that has prompted the governor to order the state’s first-ever mandatory water use cuts of 25 percent.

Beginning in May and over the next six months, Starbucks said it plans to move production to its Pennsylvania supplier.

The Seattle-based coffee chain also is looking for a new source and supplier for its West Coast Ethos Water distribution.

The announcement comes a week after Mother Jones published a story showing that Starbucks’ Ethos Water was sourced in areas deemed to be in “exceptional drought.”

Starbucks bought privately held Ethos Brands LLC for $8 million in April. It does not break out sales.

The company donates 5 cents for every bottle of water sold to the Ethos Water Fund, which is part of the Starbucks foundation. Starbucks says that so far, more than $12.3 million has been granted to help support water, sanitation and hygiene education programs in water-stressed countries in Africa, Indonesia and Latin America.

Starbucks also says its California cafes have cut their water use by 26 percent since 2008.