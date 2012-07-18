FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2012 / 5:21 PM / 5 years ago

Starbucks sales momentum slowed in June: Cleveland Research

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A customer with a cup of coffee leaves the new Starbucks store in San Jose June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

(Reuters) - Shares of Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) fell as much as 2.7 percent Wednesday morning after Cleveland Research Co said sales momentum for the coffee maker slowed in June.

According to the report obtained by Reuters, analysts at Cleveland Research said they were trimming the company’s comparable sales estimates for the Americas region to a 7 percent to 8 percent increase for the third quarter. It had expected comparable sales to grow 8 percent to 9 percent earlier.

Cleveland did not return calls seeking comment.

Starbucks is expected to report third quarter results on July 26.

The analysts also said though Starbucks K-Cups continued to gain share within the grocery segment in the past 3 to 4 months, sell-through of all coffee refills called K-Cups moderated in grocery and mass markets in the third quarter.

Starbucks stores decided to sell single-serve K-Cup coffee pods for Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc’s GMCR.O popular Keurig brewers earlier this year.

Starbucks shares were down 24 cents at $53.49 on Nasdaq.

(Corrects second paragraph to show sales estimate was for an increase)

Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; editing by M.D. Golan

