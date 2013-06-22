FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Starbucks to raise some cafe drink prices in U.S
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 22, 2013 / 12:18 AM / 4 years ago

Starbucks to raise some cafe drink prices in U.S

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An iced coffee sits on a counter in a Starbucks outlet in New York July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) will increase the price of some of its beverages in U.S. company-operated cafes by as much as 10 cents, the first price change in up to two years, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

The price hike will be effective June 25, Starbucks spokeswoman Lisa Passe said.

“Less than a third of beverages will be affected by the price increases,” Passe said. “In most stores, the price of a Grande or Venti brewed coffee, as well as Frappuccino and Refreshers, will remain the same.”

Nationally, the average beverage purchase price increase will be about 1 percent, she said.

The most a tall brewed coffee will increase by is 10 cents, while some markets will not see any increase in brewed coffee, she said.

Green arabica coffee prices dropped to a four-year low on the ICE Futures U.S. market at $1.1710 per lb on Thursday.

Coffee commodity costs make up less than 10 percent of Starbucks’ overall store operating and occupancy expenses, Passe said.

Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.