The company's logo is seen at a Starbucks coffee shop in Zurich, Switzerland October 27, 2016.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp has locked in two-thirds of its fiscal 2017 coffee needs and expects prices will be "a little" favorable, but likely offset by foreign exchange pressures, Chief Financial Officer Scott Maw said on Thursday.

Starbucks reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday.