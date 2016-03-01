FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Starbucks COO Alstead to not return from extended leave
March 1, 2016 / 10:08 PM / 2 years ago

Former Starbucks COO Alstead to not return from extended leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Troy Alstead, Chief Operating Officer of Starbucks, is pictured on stage during the company's annual shareholders meeting in Seattle, Washington March 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

(Reuters) - Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) said on Tuesday former Chief Operating Officer Troy Alstead would not return from his extended unpaid leave.

The world’s largest coffee chain said in January last year that Alstead was taking leave to spend more time with his family.

Alstead had resigned from his position effective Feb. 29, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1T6ApTi)

Alstead, who helped lead Stabucks’ extensive restructuring a few years ago, had been with the company for more than two decades.

The company named director Kevin Johnson chief operating officer in January last year.

Reporting by Abhijith G in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

