Starbucks makes management changes to accelerate growth
#Business News
May 17, 2012 / 1:02 AM / 5 years ago

Starbucks makes management changes to accelerate growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man carries a Starbucks logo sign after a corporate event at a hotel in Shanghai April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

(Reuters) - Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) said it has made a series of management changes to speed up decision making as the world’s biggest coffee chain looks to accelerate global sales.

The Seattle-based company named Craig Russell, the senior vice president of U.S. Store Services, as senior vice president of Global Coffee division.

In its largest market outside the United States, the company appointed Annie Young-Scrivner as executive vice president and president of Starbucks Canada.

It also named Arthur Rubinfeld as the chief creative officer and president of Global Development and Evolution Fresh Retail division.

In April, Starbucks reported lower-than-expected global sales at established coffee shops due to weakness in Europe.

Starbucks shares closed at $53.02 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
