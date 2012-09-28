Starbucks to open first India store by end of October

The Starbucks logo is seen outside its coffee store in front of Zhengyangmen Gate at Qianmen Commercial Street in central Beijing, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) will open its first coffee shop in India by the end of October, John Culver, President, China and Asia Pacific, said on Friday, in the latest delay to a much-hampered entry into the country.

Starbucks had initially planned to have its first cafes in India open by mid-2011 but was delayed by difficulties in acquiring real estate and high land costs. It said in January it would have stores open by August or September.