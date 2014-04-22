Starbucks to open La Boulange location in Los Angeles

The sign of a Starbucks store is seen in New York January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) is planning to open a La Boulange location in Los Angeles, marking the first opening outside of San Francisco, the coffee chain said on Thursday.

Starbucks has filed building permits for the La Boulange location and was not able to give a specific date for the bakery’s opening.

Starbucks, which bought La Boulange bakery owner Bay Bread Group for $100 million in 2012, has 22 La Boulange outlets in San Francisco and has national aspirations for the chain.

Starbucks sells La Boulange pastries and other food in about 3,500 Starbucks outlets in the United States.