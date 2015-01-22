Starbucks director Johnson to replace Alstead as president, COO

(Reuters) - Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) on Thursday said director Kevin Johnson would become its president and chief operating officer on March 1, replacing long-time executive Troy Alstead, who said he is taking an extended sabbatical to spend time with his family.

Johnson, 54, has been a Starbucks board member since 2009. He was the chief executive of Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR.N) from September 2008 to January 2014 and prior to that held several senior positions at Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O).

Johnson will report to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz and will also continue as a company director.

As president and COO, Johnson will lead Starbucks’ operating businesses in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and China/Asia-Pacific regions. He also will oversee the company’s supply chain, information technology, and mobile and digital platform efforts.

Johnson told Reuters he is committed to the new roles and will do the job “for as long as Howard and the board need me to do this.”