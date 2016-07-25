Starbucks shuffles management as it rolls out new store concepts

A Starbucks store is seen inside the Tom Bradley terminal at LAX airport in Los Angeles, California, United States, October 27, 2015.

(Reuters) - Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) on Monday said it was tweaking its management structure as part of a long-range growth strategy that includes opening new retail concepts, including upscale coffee shops and bakery outlets.

Cliff Burrows, head of Starbucks' U.S.-dominated Americas business for eight years, will lead a new group called Siren Retail.

Named for the chain's familiar logo, the new group will have responsibility for tea retailer Teavana, showcase Roastery stores, Reserve stores that sell small-lot coffees, and new Princi bakery locations.

John Culver, a 14-year Starbucks veteran, will become group president for global retail, with responsibility for Starbucks retail sales around the world. Culver had been group president for Starbucks China and Asia-Pacific, channel development and emerging brands.