FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Starbucks shuffles management as it rolls out new store concepts
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 25, 2016 / 6:03 PM / a year ago

Starbucks shuffles management as it rolls out new store concepts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Starbucks store is seen inside the Tom Bradley terminal at LAX airport in Los Angeles, California, United States, October 27, 2015.Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) on Monday said it was tweaking its management structure as part of a long-range growth strategy that includes opening new retail concepts, including upscale coffee shops and bakery outlets.

Cliff Burrows, head of Starbucks' U.S.-dominated Americas business for eight years, will lead a new group called Siren Retail.

Named for the chain's familiar logo, the new group will have responsibility for tea retailer Teavana, showcase Roastery stores, Reserve stores that sell small-lot coffees, and new Princi bakery locations.

John Culver, a 14-year Starbucks veteran, will become group president for global retail, with responsibility for Starbucks retail sales around the world. Culver had been group president for Starbucks China and Asia-Pacific, channel development and emerging brands.

Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.