Starbucks software glitch takes some stores offline

A sign informing customers that electronic payments are not functioning is seen at the entrance of a Starbucks coffee shop in Toronto, Ontario, Canada May 16, 2017.

(Reuters) - A glitch in a software update caused cash registers at some U.S. and Canadian Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) stores to go offline for several hours on Tuesday, forcing them to give away free coffee or only take cash.

Starbucks spokeswoman Madeleine Löwenborg-Frick said most stores were back online as of late Tuesday afternoon and the rest would be back soon.

She blamed the glitch on a problem installing a routine overnight software update, saying it was unrelated to the "WannaCry" ransomware attack that infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide.

The company did not say how many stores were affected.