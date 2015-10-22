FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Starbucks moves U.S. payment processing from Square to Chase
October 22, 2015 / 9:22 PM / 2 years ago

Starbucks moves U.S. payment processing from Square to Chase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The sign of a Starbucks store is seen in New York January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp on Thursday said it was moving its U.S. payment processing from start-up Square Inc to Chase Commerce Solutions, a division of JPMorgan Chase & Co..

The move starts immediately and is expected to be fully complete by Spring 2016, Starbucks said.

The deal does not include mobile transactions, which will continue to be processed by First Data Corp, Starbucks said.

Starbucks 12,000-plus U.S. outlets record more than 47 million transactions per week.

Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Alan Crosby

