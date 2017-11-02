FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Starbucks' revenue unexpectedly drops as Americas sales disappoints
#Business News
November 2, 2017 / 8:19 PM / in 12 minutes

Starbucks' revenue unexpectedly drops as Americas sales disappoints

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O), the world’s biggest coffee chain, posted an unexpected drop in quarterly net revenue on Thursday due to disappointing sales at established cafes in the U.S.-dominated Americas region.

FILE PHOTO: A Starbucks store is seen inside the Tom Bradley terminal at LAX airport in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

The company’s shares fell more than 6 percent in after-hours trading.

Sales at Starbucks’ cafes open at least 13 months in the Americas region increased 3 percent in the fourth quarter.

Analysts on average expected a 3.3 percent rise, according to Consensus Metrix.

Sales at U.S. cafes open at least 13 months rose 3 percent, excluding the impacts of hurricanes.

U.S. restaurants are locked in a bitter fight for market share, battling new competition from non-traditional rivals such as meal kit sellers and convenience stores.

Total net revenue dipped to $5.70 billion from $5.71 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting revenue to rise to $5.80 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $788.5 million in the latest quarter from $801 billion a year earlier. On a per share basis, profit was flat at 54 cents per share.

Excluding items, Starbucks earned 55 cents per share in the latest quarter, in line with analysts estimates.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

