(Reuters) - Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O), the world’s biggest coffee chain, posted an unexpected drop in quarterly net revenue on Thursday due to disappointing sales at established cafes in the U.S.-dominated Americas region.

FILE PHOTO: A Starbucks store is seen inside the Tom Bradley terminal at LAX airport in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

The company’s shares fell more than 6 percent in after-hours trading.

Sales at Starbucks’ cafes open at least 13 months in the Americas region increased 3 percent in the fourth quarter.

Analysts on average expected a 3.3 percent rise, according to Consensus Metrix.

Sales at U.S. cafes open at least 13 months rose 3 percent, excluding the impacts of hurricanes.

U.S. restaurants are locked in a bitter fight for market share, battling new competition from non-traditional rivals such as meal kit sellers and convenience stores.

Total net revenue dipped to $5.70 billion from $5.71 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting revenue to rise to $5.80 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $788.5 million in the latest quarter from $801 billion a year earlier. On a per share basis, profit was flat at 54 cents per share.

Excluding items, Starbucks earned 55 cents per share in the latest quarter, in line with analysts estimates.