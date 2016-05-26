FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Starbucks to open first coffee roastery outside U.S. in Shanghai
#Business News
May 26, 2016

Starbucks to open first coffee roastery outside U.S. in Shanghai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A barista pours a drink at a newly designed Starbucks coffee shop in Fountain Valley, California August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O), the world’s biggest coffee company, said on Thursday it would open a coffee roastery in Shanghai, China in 2017, its first outside the United States.

The company currently operates only one such roastery in Seattle, which it opened in 2014. It has signed leases to open one more in New York.

Starbucks has been investing heavily in China, the company’s largest market outside the United States, despite signs of slowing growth.

The company said in April that business in China remained strong even as its economy cools.

Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

