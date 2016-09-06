Cosby due back in Pennsylvania court for sexual assault case
Comedian Bill Cosby is scheduled to return to a Pennsylvania state court on Tuesday, two months after a judge rejected his latest bid to have criminal sexual assault charges dismissed.
Starbucks Corp, the world's largest coffee chain, said it would serve its first stevia-based, zero-calorie sweetener at select cafes in the U.S. and Canada.
The "Nature Sweet" packets by Whole Earth Sweetener Co will be available in nearly 9,000 Starbucks locations in the U.S. and Canada. (bit.ly/2clBOVe)
Starbucks had 15,300 company-operated and licensed stores in the Americas region, as of June.
Stevia is a naturally extracted low-calorie sugar substitute. "Nature Sweet" also contains extracts of the Southeast Asian monk fruit, with no artificial chemicals and is GMO-free.
Demand for artificial sweeteners like Splenda has slowed as consumers now look for products with natural ingredients. Splenda's sweetening agent, called sucralose, is made from sugar that has been chemically altered to make it calorie free. (reut.rs/2chqZWb)
Johnson & Johnson in August last year, said it would sell its Splenda sugar substitute to privately held Heartland Food Products Group.
Archer Daniels Midland Co had said in June it would sell stevia and monk fruit sweeteners, as nutritionists and government officials seek to slow down rising obesity and diabetes.
Companies have been building up their portfolios in stevia including Cargill Inc [CARG.UL], Olam International Ltd, Louis Dreyfus Commodities [AKIRAU.UL] and ASR Group.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru, Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Hermine, a storm that raked Florida with hurricane-force winds last week, lingered on Tuesday off the U.S. East Coast where it was expected to produce heavy gusts and rain over the next two days.
An Ohio woman on Tuesday filed a proposed class action lawsuit against Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc in an Ohio county court, claiming sharp price hikes for the company's EpiPen device violated the state's consumer protection law.