SEATTLE (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) said on Wednesday it signed an agreement with Tingyi Holding Corp (0322.HK) for the Chinese food and drink maker to produce and expand the distribution of Starbucks ready-to-drink products in mainland China.

The deal was announced at Starbucks’ annual shareholder meeting in Seattle.