DeVito, Zellweger turn out for children's charity gala
November 4, 2015 / 6:21 PM / 2 years ago

DeVito, Zellweger turn out for children's charity gala

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON - Hollywood stars Renee Zellweger, Danny DeVito and Jeremy Irons turned out for the SeriousFun Children’s Network Gala in London on Tuesday to honor the legacy of late actor Paul Newman and raise money for his charity.

Following similar events in New York and Los Angeles, the London gala aims to raise awareness of SeriousFun, a community of camps and programs helping children living with serious illness and their families.

“[It] gives kids a chance to have a great time in the summer, and act like kids,” DeVito said.

