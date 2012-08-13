Nobel laureates call for end to TV's "Stars Earn Stripes"

Cast members Eve Torres (L), Todd Palin and Laila Ali attend a panel for "Stars Earn Stripes" during the NBC television network portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Nine Nobel Peace laureates, including retired South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, on Monday called on television network NBC to cancel its “Stars Earn Stripes” reality show, labeling it a bid to “sanitize war by likening it to an athletic competition.”

The competition show, due to air for the first time on Monday evening, puts eight celebrities such as singer Nick Lachey and politician Sarah Palin’s husband Todd, through military-style training, including helicopter drops and long-range weapons firing.

The celebrities are paired with former members of the U.S. Marines, Green Berets and other forces to compete for a cash prize that would go to a charity of their choice. Producers say the show, hosted by retired U.S. Gen. Wesley Clark, will “pay homage to the men and women who serve in the U.S. armed forces.”

But in an open letter to NBC Entertainment Chairman Bob Greenblatt, the Nobel prize winners said that ”preparing for war is neither amusing nor entertaining.

”It is our belief that this program pays homage to no one anywhere and continues and expands on an inglorious tradition of glorifying war and armed violence.

“Real war is down in the dirt deadly. People — military and civilians — die in ways that are anything but entertaining,” the letter added.

The signatories, who all won their Nobel prizes for contributions aimed at ending violence, called on NBC to “stop airing this program.”

NBC did not return calls seeking comment.

Tutu, 80, won his Nobel in 1984 for efforts to end apartheid in South Africa. He was joined in the letter by American anti-landmines campaigner Jody Williams, Mairead Maguire and Betty Williams of Northern Ireland, former East Timor President Jose Manuel Ramos-Horta, Argentine artist Adolfo Perez Esquivel, Rigoberta Menchu Tum of Guatemala and Iranian lawyer Dr. Shirin Ebadi.