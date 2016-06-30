'Star Trek' fans become more than Trekkies

"Star Trek" fans can boldly go where they have never gone before at a new exhibit that allows them to step into the role of a Starfleet Academy cadet. "Star Trek: The Starfleet Academy Experience," at New York’s Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum Complex from July 9 until October 31, provides an interactive experience for visitors to experience the Starfleet Academy, a fictional organization from the popular TV and film franchise. Highlights include Leap Motion, a Medical Tricorder table with RFID sensors and planet projection mapping. Props and costumes from the television show are also on display. George Takei, who played Hikaru Sulu in the original 1960s television series, helped launch the new exhibit.

"This year we're celebrating the 50th anniversary of 'Star Trek,’” the veteran actor said. “It was a seminal show, really a unique science-fiction show."