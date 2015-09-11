FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Trouble at high-profile internet start-ups
#Technology News
September 11, 2015 / 6:47 PM / in 2 years

Sarah McBride

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Trouble at High-Profile Internet Start-Ups

Many investors are wondering if more trouble looms for high-profile Internet start-ups. That’s leading them to look extra hard at companies with on-demand, logistics-heavy businesses that cater to consumers rather than businesses.

Following are some of the internet companies that have failed in recent years.

 

2015

Offsite-office assistants business Zirtual announces shut down

Social network Path sold at a deep discount

Online shopping site Fab sold at a deep discount

Upscale grocery business Good Eggs closes in all cities but San Francisco

Cleaning service Homejoy shuts down

 

2014

Internet-TV business Aereo declares bankruptcy

 

2012

Photo-sharing service Color sells at a deep discount

Social news website Digg sells at a deep discount

 

2011

Daily deals site BuyWithMe sells at a deep discount

Reporting by Sarah McBride, editing by John Pickering

