Star Wars cast design their own BB-8s

LONDON - The cast of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and a range of British celebrities have showcased a collection of droids inspired by BB-8 in a fundraising auction and exhibition in London.
Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill and Simon Pegg designed their own interpretation of BB-8, inspired by motifs such as the British seaside, William Shakespeare and The Beatles.
The initiative will raise funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity.
“BB-8 GREAT Exhibition” is open to the public until April 21 at London’s White Rainbow Gallery.
Bidding can be done online.