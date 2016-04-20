FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Star Wars cast design their own BB-8s
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 19, 2016 / 5:45 PM

Star Wars cast design their own BB-8s

Cast members Daisy Ridley and John Boyega (2nd R) pose for pictures with Star Wars characters BB-8 (R) and R2-D2 (L) at the China Premiere of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Shanghai, China, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

LONDON - The cast of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and a range of British celebrities have showcased a collection of droids inspired by BB-8 in a fundraising auction and exhibition in London.

Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill and Simon Pegg designed their own interpretation of  BB-8, inspired by motifs such as the British seaside, William Shakespeare and The Beatles.

The initiative will raise funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity.

“BB-8 GREAT Exhibition” is open to the public until April 21 at London’s White Rainbow Gallery.

Bidding can be done online.

