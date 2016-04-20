Star Wars cast design their own BB-8s

Cast members Daisy Ridley and John Boyega (2nd R) pose for pictures with Star Wars characters BB-8 (R) and R2-D2 (L) at the China Premiere of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Shanghai, China, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

LONDON - The cast of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and a range of British celebrities have showcased a collection of droids inspired by BB-8 in a fundraising auction and exhibition in London.

Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill and Simon Pegg designed their own interpretation of BB-8, inspired by motifs such as the British seaside, William Shakespeare and The Beatles.

The initiative will raise funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity.

“BB-8 GREAT Exhibition” is open to the public until April 21 at London’s White Rainbow Gallery.

Bidding can be done online.