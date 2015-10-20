FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fans fete 'Star Wars' on China’s Great Wall
#Entertainment News
October 20, 2015

Fans fete 'Star Wars' on China’s Great Wall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A fan dressed as an Imperial Royal Guard character from "Star Wars" poses for a photo in front of five hundred replicas of Stormtroopers at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING - Donning light sabers, “Star Wars” fans gathered at China’s Great Wall on Tuesday ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated next episode of the sci-fi saga.

A new trailer for “Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens”  debuted on Monday during halftime of ESPN’s National Football League game.

A Chinese version trailer was released on Tuesday at a Disney promotional event for the movie at the landmark Great Wall, where Stormtrooper figures were displayed.

More than 200 “Star Wars” fans attended.

“Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens” is released in the United States in December and in China in January.

