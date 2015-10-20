Fans fete 'Star Wars' on China’s Great Wall

BEIJING - Donning light sabers, “Star Wars” fans gathered at China’s Great Wall on Tuesday ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated next episode of the sci-fi saga.
A new trailer for “Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens” debuted on Monday during halftime of ESPN’s National Football League game.
A Chinese version trailer was released on Tuesday at a Disney promotional event for the movie at the landmark Great Wall, where Stormtrooper figures were displayed.
More than 200 “Star Wars” fans attended.
“Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens” is released in the United States in December and in China in January.