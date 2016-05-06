FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alden Ehrenreich cast as young Han Solo: reports
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
May 6, 2016 / 6:55 PM / a year ago

Alden Ehrenreich cast as young Han Solo: reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Actor Alden Ehrenreich will take over the reins of the Millennium Falcon as young Han Solo in an upcoming “Star Wars” standalone film, film trade outlets said Friday, citing unnamed sources.

Ehrenreich, 26, most recently won rave reviews for scene-stealing moments in the Coen Brothers comedy “Hail! Caesar,” where he played a bumbling young cowboy cast to become a leading man in movies.

Disney did not comment on the casting. Ehrenreich has been rumored to be in the running to play the iconic loveable scoundrel made famous by Harrison Ford.

Not much is known about the untitled Han Solo project, other than it is slated for release in May 2018 and will explore a separate part of George Lucas’ intricate intergalactic universe. “Lego Movie” filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller will direct.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.