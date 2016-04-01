FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exclusive: Anbang partner says Starwood bid was dropped to avoid long battle
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 1, 2016 / 2:40 AM / a year ago

Exclusive: Anbang partner says Starwood bid was dropped to avoid long battle

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man walks into the 'W London' hotel, owned by Starwood Hotels, in Leicester Square in central London March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Anbang Insurance Group Co walked away from its planned $14 billion offer for Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc HOT.N to avoid a protracted bidding war, one of the Chinese insurer’s consortium partners said on Friday.

In a surprise move, Anbang dropped out of the bidding for Starwood, paving the way for rival suitor Marriott International Inc (MAR.O) to buy the Sheraton and Westin hotels operator..

Anbang had teamed up with Chinese private equity firm Primavera Capital and global buyout firm J.C. Flowers & Co, for its Starwood bid.

“While attracted to Starwood’s high-end global hotel portfolio, at the end of the day Anbang is a disciplined buyer,” Fred Hu, Chairman of Primavera, told Reuters in an email statement.

“Anbang has both the interest and the financial resources to do a deal of this size and more, but only at the right terms that make long-term financial sense,” Hu, a former Goldman Sachs (GS.N) banker said.

Reporting by Matthew Miller; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.