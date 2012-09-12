FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Starwood Capital Group mulls selling stake in co: WSJ
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 12, 2012 / 12:35 AM / in 5 years

Starwood Capital Group mulls selling stake in co: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Private real estate investment company Starwood Capital Group is looking to sell a minority stake in the company, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing anonymous sources.

The Greenwich, Connecticut based-company, which chief executive Barry Sternlicht founded in 1991, has hired Morgan Stanley (MS.N) to find a buyer, the sources told the Journal.

It is unclear what percentage of the firm is up for sale, the financial daily said, but the sources expect it to be a minority interest.

Starwood Capital could not be reached immediately for comment. Morgan Stanley also could not be reached outside regular business hours.

The privately held investment firm, which owns businesses such as Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD.N), Starwood Energy Group Global, and Starwood Real Estate Securities, manages about $20 billion in assets.

The company has about 200 employees in six countries, according to its website.

Reporting by Tej Sapru in Bangalore; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.