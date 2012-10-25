FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2012 / 1:35 AM / in 5 years

Starwood Capital to buy LNR Property for more than $1 billion: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Private real estate investor Starwood Capital Group will buy LNR Property LLC, the largest U.S. special servicer of sour mortgages, for more than $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two people with knowledge of the deal.

Special servicers represent investors who hold bonds backed by pools of loans, known as commercial-mortgage-backed securities.

LNR’s owners, which include Cerberus Capital Management, Vornado Realty Trust and iStar Financial Inc, chose Starwood over two other large real-estate companies -- Rialto Capital Management, which is owned by Lennar Corp (LEN.N), and BGC Partners LP, which is an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald, the Journal said.

Starwood and LNR were unavailable for comment outside business hours.

Reporting by Garima Goel in Bangalore; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

