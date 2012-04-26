FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Starwood Hotels posts higher profit
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 26, 2012 / 10:41 AM / 5 years ago

Starwood Hotels posts higher profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide HOT.N posted a higher first-quarter profit on Thursday as strength in the Americas helped offset weakness in Europe.

The company, which franchises hotels under brands such as Sheraton, W and Westin, said net income was $128 million, or 65 cents a share, compared with $28 million, or 14 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company said the profit came to 63 cents a share.

Quarterly revenue rose 32 percent to $1.7 billion.

Starwood said it now expected growth of 6 percent to 8 percent in worldwide revenue per available room for company-operated hotels open at least a year, in constant dollars, up from a prior forecast of a 5 percent to 7 percent increase.

The company said it expected profit before items of $2.35 to $2.46 a share for this year. Analysts expected $2.31 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.