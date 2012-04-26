Starwood Hotels posts higher profit

(Reuters) - Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide HOT.N posted a higher first-quarter profit on Thursday as strength in the Americas helped offset weakness in Europe.

The company, which franchises hotels under brands such as Sheraton, W and Westin, said net income was $128 million, or 65 cents a share, compared with $28 million, or 14 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company said the profit came to 63 cents a share.

Quarterly revenue rose 32 percent to $1.7 billion.

Starwood said it now expected growth of 6 percent to 8 percent in worldwide revenue per available room for company-operated hotels open at least a year, in constant dollars, up from a prior forecast of a 5 percent to 7 percent increase.

The company said it expected profit before items of $2.35 to $2.46 a share for this year. Analysts expected $2.31 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.