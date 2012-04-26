Starwood Hotels posts higher profit

(Reuters) - Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide HOT.N posted a higher-than-expected first-quarter profit as strength in the Americas helped offset softness in Europe, and the company raised its outlook for a key revenue measure.

A business-led recovery has helped lift U.S. hotel occupancy rates and aided an industry whose financing challenges have slowed construction.

“Seemingly unstoppable demographic and economic trends are fueling global growth in demand for high-end travel,” Starwood Hotels Chief Executive Officer Frits van Paasschen said in a statement on Thursday.

The company, which franchises hotels under brands such as Sheraton, W and Westin, said it now expected growth of 6 percent to 8 percent in worldwide revenue per available room, or revPAR, for company-operated hotels open at least a year, up from a prior forecast of a 5 percent to 7 percent increase.

Net income was $128 million, or 65 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared with $28 million, or 14 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Starwood said its profit came to 63 cents a share. Analysts on average expected 52 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly revenue rose 32 percent to $1.7 billion.

By region, revPAR rose 7.1 percent in North America, 14.4 percent in Latin America and 6.7 percent in Asia-Pacific. But reported Europe revPAR was down 1.9 percent.

The company said it expected a profit of $2.35 to $2.46 a share before items for this year. Analysts expected $2.31.