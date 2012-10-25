FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Starwood Hotels profit rises on higher room rates
October 25, 2012 / 10:41 AM / 5 years ago

Starwood Hotels profit rises on higher room rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc HOT.N, whose brands include Sheraton and Westin, reported a higher quarterly profit, and the company raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Starwood, which said it was being helped by higher room and occupancy rates, now expects full-year earnings of $2.55 to $2.57 per share, up from its earlier forecast of $2.49 to $2.56.

Revenue per available room, or revPAR, a key metric to measure hotel health rose 4.7 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier.

Net income rose to $170 million, or 87 cents per share, from $163 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, which also franchises the W, St. Regis and Le Meridien brands, earned 58 cents per share excluding items.

Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
