Starwood Hotels profit rises on higher room rates

(Reuters) - Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc HOT.N, whose brands include Sheraton and Westin, posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on higher room rates and occupancy, and the company raised its forecast for the full year.

Starwood expects full-year earnings of $2.55 to $2.57 per share, up from its earlier forecast of $2.49 to $2.56.

Revenue per available room, or revPAR, a key metric to measure hotel health, calculated by multiplying average daily room rate by occupancy rate, rose 4.7 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier.

RevPAR rose 7 percent in Africa and the Middle East and 5.3 percent in North America. Asia Pacific rose 4.3 percent and Europe increased 3.1 percent.

Net income rose to $170 million, or 87 cents per share, from $163 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, which also has the W, St. Regis, Le Meridien and Aloft brands, earned 58 cents per share from continuing operations, excluding items.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $1.46 billion.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 53 cents per share on revenue of $1.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Rival Marriott International MAR.N reported better-than-expected quarterly profit earlier this month on stronger group and corporate business and lower costs.

Starwood shares, which have gained about 45 percent in value in the third quarter, closed at $53.43 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.