December 4, 2014 / 9:37 PM / 3 years ago

Starz shares slump in closing minutes on heavy volume

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of media company Starz STRZA.O slumped in late-day trading on Thursday, with more than four million shares changing hands in the last 15 minutes of action, after a report saying the company was exploring alternatives to a sale.

The stock dropped $5.40, or 16 percent, to $22.77 in its most active day of trading since February 2013. Bloomberg reported on Thursday afternoon the company is looking at other options after several rivals elected not to bid on the company.

Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
